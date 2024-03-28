KK Shailaja targeted with abusive remarks, LDF complains to EC against UDF

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on March 27 against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and its candidate in Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, for alleged abusive remarks on social media against the LDF candidate, KK Shailaja. The complaint alleged that a morphed photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KK Shailaja was posted on a Facebook group called ‘Troll Republic TR’ in a ‘vulgar manner’ on March 25.

The complaint filed by Valsalan Panoli, LDF’s Vadakara Parliament Election committee secretary, said, “The UDF candidates, their party members and their political sympathisers are widely violating the election code of conduct through Facebook groups and other social media platforms. They are accelerating highly derogatory and abusive comments to tarnish the image of the LDF candidate.”

Calling it “abusive, vulgar and sexually coloured remarks,” Valsan demanded action against Shafi and the people who were responsible for posting it.