Kerala’s higher edu sector will be elevated to international standards, says Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday, February 18, that the higher education hub in the state would be elevated to international standards. He said there would be a complete overhaul and a special scheme would be announced to bring back the students who left Kerala for higher education. Pinarayi was speaking at Mukhamukham, a statewide interactive programme with the CM. The event was held at Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode.

“With the introduction of a four-year degree course next year, the face of arts and science colleges in the state will change,” he said , adding that a fully student-centric change would be implemented.

Stating that the government was not satisfied with the achievements of Kerala though it is a model for the country in terms of accessibility and equality, he said, “Kerala should be recognised as a higher education hub outside the state and outside the country.” He also added that students should understand the ‘politics of knowledge’ after acquiring knowledge.