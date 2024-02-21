Kerala woman, baby die after husband forces her to undergo home birth with acupuncture

A 36-year-old woman and her newborn tragically died during childbirth in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, February 20, as her husband forced her to have a home birth through videos on Youtube and with the help of acupuncture. The woman has been identified as Sameera Beevi from Karakkamandapam in Nemom. Her husband Nayas has been taken into police custody by the Nemom police and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, the couple has three kids, with the last one born a year ago. Sameera is the second wife of Nayas. Nayas’ first wife and her daughter, who is studying acupuncture, assisted Sameera when she went into labour at around 3 pm on February 20, However, by 5.30 pm, Sameera started to bleed severely and fainted. She was taken to a private hospital in an ambulance. The doctors at the hospital examined her and declared her brought dead.

In January, Nayas and Sameera were asked to visit a doctor by several people, including their neighbours, ASHA workers, ward councillor and police officials. Nayas reportedly refused it outright and insisted that they would deliver the baby at home by watching YouTube videos.