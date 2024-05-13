Kerala: Vishnupriya murder case convict Syamjith gets life imprisonment

Three days after Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala found Syamjith guilty of stalking and murdering Vishnupriya, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday, May 13.

Justice AV Mrudula passed the judgment on Monday, May 13, and found him guilty of two offences that come under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 449 (trespassing). Vishnupriya was 23 years old when she was brutally killed by Syamjith for reportedly breaking up with him.

Syamjith was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 10 years rigorous imprisonment for trespassing, and the court imposed a total fine of Rs 2.25 lakhs. The sentences will run concurrently.

On October 22, 2022, Vishnupriya was murdered when she returned to her home in Panoor of Kannur after attending the last rites of her grandfather. Syamjith entered her house and brutally attacked her with a knife, a hammer and another iron tool, which he carried in a bag. He later buried his bag near the house, which was later retrieved during evidence collection.