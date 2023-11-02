Kerala students protest seeking enquiry into collegemate’s suicide

Students of the General Polytechnic College, Kalamassery staged a protest on Wednesday, November 1, over the death of their collegemate. Prajit Pramod, 20, a third-yeaar computer engineering student from Ernakulam’s Perumbadappu, died by suicide on Tuesday. Alleging that Prajit ended his life because of the academic pressure from the college, the protesting students sought a proper enquiry into the matter.

The college authorities, however, said that Prajit had only 48% attendance whereas at least 75% was mandatory and they informed his parents about the same. They also reportedly said that Prajit was not interested in continuing his education and wanted to pursue a career as a fitness trainer.

But the protesters alleged that the authorities did not manage the situation properly. Prajit had visited the college with his mother on Monday. The protesting students claimed that there were lapses from the head of the department in handling his attendance shortage. They put up posters in the campus and outside claiming that Prajit’s death was an institutional murder. They also burnt the effigy of the teacher.

In a similar tragedy, Sradha Satheesh (20), a second-year food technology student at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kottayam, died by suicide in June this year, allegedly after she was harassed by her teachers. Student organisations and students of the college protested seeking action against the head of department and hostel warden. Students had alleged that the college authorities had initially tried to hide her suicide by claiming that she had collapsed. The case was later handed over to the Crime branch.