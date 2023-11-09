Kerala secretariat receives bomb threat, security tightened

Security has been tightened at the Kerala state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 9, after a bomb threat was made at the police control room. The Kerala Police headquarters received a call from a person at around 11 am claiming that a bomb had been placed in the state Secretariat, located in the heart of the city. While no bomb was found inside the secretariat, the police tightened the police protection, and searches went on for sometime. The police later said that it was a hoax call and that a man with mental health issues had made the call. The caller had used his mobile phone and found that he was from the Pozhiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram.

The state Secretariat is the seat of power and houses the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers. As soon as the call came, bomb and dog squads and a big team of police officials started a massive search in and around the Secretariat complex. At the same time, another police team traced down the caller to Pozhiyoor, a coastal hamlet in the capital city.