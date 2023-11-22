Kerala

Kerala prisons dept’s solution to overcrowding in men’s jail is relocation of women

The women officers said that a tailoring unit, food production unit, elephant caparison production unit, saree designing unit, and an agriculture unit function at Attakulangara, all of which cannot function at the central prison.
Haritha John
Maria Teresa Raju

In a controversial move, the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services department has decided to relocate inmates from the Women Prison and Correctional Home in Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, to the old women’s jail complex within the central prison Poojappura. Following the relocation of the women prisoners, almost 300 male inmates from Poojappura will be shifted to Attakulangara. The decision, which is said to help address the issue of overcrowding in Poojappura, has sparked strong opposition, particularly from former and current prison officers. 

Allegations of gender-based discrimination and patriarchal decision-making have emerged as the officers speak out against the move. 

