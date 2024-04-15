Kerala: Man dies after bike gets entangled in rope tied across road for PM Modi’s visit

A 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Ernakulam, on Sunday, April 14, after his vehicle got entangled in a rope that was tied across the road as part of safety measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. The deceased was identified as Manoj Unni, a resident of Vaduthala. The two-wheeler was passing through the Pallimukku area when the tragic accident took place.

According to reports, the rope was tied at the turning point of SA road and MG road. Police had cordoned off the area ahead of the PM’s visit as part of security measures. They tried to stop Manoj but he reportedly did not stop the vehicle and sped away, leading to the accident. Manoj was taken to the hospital but passed away around midnight.

In connection with campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi reached the city around 10 pm on Sunday. He will address two public meetings – in Thrissur at 11 am and in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 15 pm on Monday. After that, he will proceed to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu to address a public meeting at 4:30 pm. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the state following the announcement of the dates for Lok Sabha election. He visited Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts earlier on March 19.