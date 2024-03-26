Kerala man allegedly kills own child, claims she choked while eating

A child of two-and-a-half years died after allegedly being physically assaulted by her father in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday, March 25. The suspect was arrested by the Kalikavu police on Monday, March 26. According to the police, the doctor who conducted the postmortem stated that she was subjected to brutal physical assault leading to her death.

The incident came to light when the accused took his daughter to the hospital on Sunday, March 25 when she became unconscious. He told the hospital authorities that she choked while eating.

According to reports, the child had already died before reaching the hospital. There were marks of assault on her face, including injuries on her head, chest. Her ribs were broken as well.