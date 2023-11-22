Kerala magistrate transferred due to alleged bad behaviour towards lawyers

In its letter, the Association also complained of misconduct by the magistrate. The Association alleged that there was a general pattern followed by the magistrate in verbally abusing the juniors. "Such conduct is antithetical to the expected standards of a judicial officer and raises serious concerns about the sanctity of the legal system", the association had stated in its letter .

Following this, the Tirur Bar Association also met HC Justice N Nagaresh, who is also the in-charge of Malappuram district, and apprised him of the unbecoming conduct of the magistrate. Das was subsequently transferred.

According to the transfer order, the magistrate will have to join his new post at Kannur in the next four days. Meanwhile, Vishnudathan TS, who was the Additional Munsiff at Kannur has been posted as First Class Judicial Magistrate at Tirur till further orders are issued.

(With IANS inputs)