Kerala LGBTQIA+ activist & writer Kishor Kumar dies at 52

Kishor’s friends also allege that he had been facing harassment at the apartment he lived in for a long time, by homophobic neighbours. He was also going through certain personal issues, they say, and had moved to his family’s house some time ago.

In a 2017 interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kishor spoke about getting away to the US as a way to escape an arranged marriage with a woman, but coming back later because he did not want to bury his Indian and Malayali identity. He had excelled in his studies, going to the NIT and later the IIT-Kanpur for his engineering studies, and found well-paid jobs in Delhi and the US. Also an avid music lover, he had begun a page called Ragakairali to sort out Malayalam movie music according to their ragas, and contributed to the Malayalam movie database m3db. It was on the pages of Ragakairali that he first came out as gay. The acceptance he got there led him to openly talk about homosexuality in public forums.

Kishor was cremated at the Mankavu graveyard by Sunday noon. His friends and members of the LGBTQIA+ community are planning to hold a memorial service in the coming days.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.



Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)



Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584



Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726



Click here for working helplines across India.

