Kerala: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear, IMD issues warning in all districts

Several cities in Kerala have been battered by rainfall for the past few days. On Thursday, May 23, a red warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for two districts in Kerala. An orange warning has been issued in eight districts and the remaining four districts have been given a yellow warning. People have been asked to relocate from their homes in a few areas due to the increasing levels of water.

The red warning has been issued for Ernakulam and Thrissur as heavy to extremely heavy rain was predicted on Thursday. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad may witness heavy rain, ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, and hence an orange warning has been issued. Waterlogging and major traffic disruptions are expected.

The other four districts–Kannur, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam– may witness comparatively lesser rain on Thursday, May 23, and have been issued a yellow warning. Meanwhile, a cyclone circulation has formed and lingering over the Bay of Bengal and moderate rain with thunder and lightning will likely occur in Kerala for the next five days.