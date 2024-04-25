Kerala: Heat wave alert in Palakkad a day before the polling

On Thursday, April 25, a day before the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, temperatures were above the normal threshold in most parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also alerted Kerala for the highest temperature. IMD has declared a heat wave alert in Palakkad district after the temperature crossed 41° C, which is the highest recorded temperature in the state. Other 11 districts except for Wayand and Idukki declared high temperature warning.
As per the IMD Kerala website, Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41˚C in the Palakkad district, followed by Kollam at 39 degrees, Kozhikode at 38 degrees, Thrissur, Kannur and Alappuzha at 37 degrees, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram at 36 degrees.
Following the heat wave alert in Palakkad district administration has announced some measures to ensure that the polling does not get affected. On April 24, a death due to a heat stroke was reported in Palakkad.
Palakkad district collector has directed authorities to erect make-shift tents at the polling booths to provide protection from sun. Arrangements have been made to provide drinking water along with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets. The Collector has urged voters to use the Polling Booth Queue status application on the mobile to find out about the crowding at the booth and avoid long queues.
Meanwhile, in view of the increasing temperature across Kerala, the National Center for Disaster Control has also issued a public health advisory asking the residents to drink sufficient water whenever possible, even when not thirsty. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration, they said.
As per the advisory these measures are to be followed:
Carry drinking water when travelling.
Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, and fruit juices with some added salt.
Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like water melon, muskmelon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables.
Wear thin loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured.
Use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional headgears during exposure to direct sunlight