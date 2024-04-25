Kerala: Heat wave alert in Palakkad a day before the polling

On Thursday, April 25, a day before the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, temperatures were above the normal threshold in most parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also alerted Kerala for the highest temperature. IMD has declared a heat wave alert in Palakkad district after the temperature crossed 41° C, which is the highest recorded temperature in the state. Other 11 districts except for Wayand and Idukki declared high temperature warning.

As per the IMD Kerala website, Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41˚C in the Palakkad district, followed by Kollam at 39 degrees, Kozhikode at 38 degrees, Thrissur, Kannur and Alappuzha at 37 degrees, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram at 36 degrees.

Following the heat wave alert in Palakkad district administration has announced some measures to ensure that the polling does not get affected. On April 24, a death due to a heat stroke was reported in Palakkad.