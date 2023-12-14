Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging order to shoot man-eating tiger, imposes Rs 25,000 costs

The Forest order came soon after protests erupted from Wayanad where the partially-eaten body of 36-year-old farmer Prajeesh was found about 500 metres from a forest area on December 9.

Prajeesh had gone to cut grass and when he did not return for long, his brother who went looking for him was aghast seeing his brother’s half-eaten body. The locals soon got around and started a protest as they were demanding immediate action against the tiger which badly mauled Prajeesh.

With locals up in arms and the Forest officials got into the act to catch the tiger and issued an order which held that if the animal cannot be captured or tranquilised, and it is established as a man-eater, then it should be killed, as it has become dangerous to human life in the region.