Kerala govt initiates probe after BJP workers allegedly perform pooja in govt-aided school

The Kerala government on Wednesday, February 14, initiated an inquiry into the incident of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly performing Ganapathi Homam - a Hindu ritual - inside a school in Nedumannur in Kozhikode district for the prosperity of the school.

Allegedly the BJP workers along with the school management performed a pooja in Nedumannur Lower Primary (LP) School – a government-aided school – on Tuesday, February 13 night.

Residents of Nedumannur got to know about this after hearing the cacophony from the school. Shortly after, parents of some students and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest near the school premises arguing that the school is a secular institution.