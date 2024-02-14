Kerala govt initiates probe after BJP workers allegedly perform pooja in govt-aided school

The Kerala government on Wednesday, February 14, initiated an inquiry into the incident of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly performing Ganapathi Homam - a Hindu ritual - inside a school in Nedumannur in Kozhikode district for the prosperity of the school.
Allegedly the BJP workers along with the school management performed a pooja in Nedumannur Lower Primary (LP) School – a government-aided school – on Tuesday, February 13 night.
Residents of Nedumannur got to know about this after hearing the cacophony from the school. Shortly after, parents of some students and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest near the school premises arguing that the school is a secular institution.
Subsequently, police were informed about the incident. Police reached the spot at around 9.30 pm. “The manager and her family were there at the pooja site. They said that they were doing Ganapathi Homam for the prosperity of the school,” said Vishnu Sub Inspector (SI) of Thottilpalam police station. Following protests, the police had arrested those who participated in the pooja. They were shortly released after procuring a station bail.
Speaking to TNM, Sarun, a CPI(M) member, who participated in the protest said, “The school is not for performing the pooja, it should be a place for learning.”
The DYFI and SFI also conducted a protest march to the school on Wednesday, February 14 morning. The protesters demanded action against the teacher Gana Mohan who allegedly organised and participated in the pooja.
According to CPI(M), the management of the school is under the control of BJP members. They allege that the school manager Aruna’s son Rudheesh led the pooja along with some local BJP activists.
Following the incident, the education minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The Director of Public Education is entrusted with the investigation. The District Deputy Director of Education (DDE) has already sought a report from the headmistress of the school regarding the incident.
However, the BJP refutes the allegation against the party. “There is no connection between the BJP workers and this pooja. There is no need for BJP workers to go to perform a pooja. If management performs a pooja, how is that connected with the BJP? I called the BJP workers there, but they did not know about this incident at all,” VK Sajeevan, BJP Kozhikode district president told TNM.
He alleged that the CPI(M) members were making baseless allegations against them to harm their reputation.