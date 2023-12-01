Kerala: Four of a family, including twin kids, found dead inside house

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside their home in Thalavady of Alappuzha on Friday, December 1. The couple, Sunu and Soumya, allegedly killed their three-year-old twin children before dying by suicide. The Edathua police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started a probe into the incident.
The incident came to light on Friday morning after Sunu’s mother, who lived next door to the family, did not hear from any of them in the morning, went to the house and found the bodies.
The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College for post mortem. The police said that the reason behind the murder and suicide are yet to be ascertained.
Residents in the area said that Soumya used to work abroad as a nurse and that she had returned home after she was diagnosed with blood cancer. Sunu too had been reportedly facing spinal issues following a recent accident. Residents said that the couple were facing financial difficulties as both of them were undergoing medical treatment.
On Thursday evening, the couple had reportedly called a friend who usually accompanied Soumya on her hospital visits and asked him to come to their home after 10 am the next day. However, the family was found dead on Friday.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.