Kerala: Four of a family, including twin kids, found dead inside house

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside their home in Thalavady of Alappuzha on Friday, December 1. The couple, Sunu and Soumya, allegedly killed their three-year-old twin children before dying by suicide. The Edathua police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started a probe into the incident.

The incident came to light on Friday morning after Sunu’s mother, who lived next door to the family, did not hear from any of them in the morning, went to the house and found the bodies.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College for post mortem. The police said that the reason behind the murder and suicide are yet to be ascertained.