Kerala: Five people die after lorry hits car in Kannur

Five people, including a nine-year-old, died in a road accident on Monday, April 29, in Kerala’s Kannur district. The accident occurred around 10.15 pm, when a car and a lorry, which carried gas cylinders collided.

The deceased were identified as Sudhakaran (52), a native of Bheemanadi in Kasaragod, his wife Ajitha (35), father-in-law Kozhummal Krishnan (65), Ajitha's nine-year-old nephew Akash and K N Padmakumar (59), a Kalichanadukkam native who was driving the car.

The family was travelling from Kozhikode to Kasaragod, after dropping their son in a hostel in Kozhikode. According to reports, the accident occurred when the car tried to overtake a national permit lorry that was moving ahead. While overtaking, the car hit the lorry and went to the opposite track of the road, where it collided with another lorry.