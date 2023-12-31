Kerala Excise officials direct New Year party organisers to avail permission

The Kerala Excise Department has instructed party organisers to obtain prior permission to conduct the parties,which include liquor conception, in hotels and restaurants for the New Year’s eve. The officials said that they will maintain special focus on cities like Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram, where the celebrations are held in a grand manner.

Briefing about the special drive on New Year’s eve, Deputy excise commissioner B Radhakrishnan told TNM, “The department has opened control rooms which will be headed and controlled by the excise commissioner. The excise, police and revenue departments will jointly conduct the operations. We will curb the use of drugs at the parties.”

Last year the Excise officials during its raid seized narcotic substances and some people were arrested for its possession.