Kerala court finds 15 PFI activists guilty of OBC Morcha leader's murder

A Kerala court on Saturday found 15 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit guilty in the 2021 murder of Renjith Sreenivasan, state secretary of the OBC Morcha. There are a total 31 accused in the case and Saturday's verdict was pronounced for the first 15.

Renjith, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha bar, was the BJP candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 19, 2021, when PFI members barged into his residence in Alappuzha and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife and mother.