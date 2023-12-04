Kerala CM’s pilot vehicle hits two-wheeler during Nava Kerala journey in Thrissur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pilot vehicle collided with a two-wheeler in Cheruthuruthy during his Nava Kerala Sadas journey in Thrissur on Monday, December 4. The incident occurred around noon, and the rider, Abdul Rasheed, sustained a minor injury. The CM and his cabinet ministers were at the Government Higher Secondary School Cheruthuruthy for the Nava Kerala event in the Chelakkara constituent assembly.

A video clip taken from the scene showed the bike going forward and falling due to the impact of the collision. The locals and police immediately shifted Abdul to the hospital.

It was the seventeenth day of Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach program of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that started on November 18. The CM and the cabinet ministers are travelling to 140 Assembly constituencies to address the grievances of the people. The government has assured resolution of the complaints received within 45 days.