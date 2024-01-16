Kerala CM to protest against Union govt at Jantar Mantar on Feb 8, invites Congress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet and the coalition partner lawmakers will stage a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 8 against the Union government. This was announced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan on Tuesday, January 16. He said the protest was against the Union government’s “shoddy” treatment meted out to Kerala on all fronts.

On Monday, CM Vijayan had an online meeting with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and deputy leader PK Kunhalikutty, and sought their support for the Delhi protest. The two informed Pinarayi that they will discuss within the United Democratic Front (UDF) and get back. According to sources, the Congress-led UDF will not take part as they have already said a few times that it was not the Union government alone that is responsible for Kerala’s woes as the Pinarayi government is equally guilty of absolute misgovernance.

Pinarayi will lead the march towards Jantar Mantar from the Kerala House and hold a sit-in protest. “We are sure that there will be global attention if a Chief Minister leads the protest and that too in Delhi,” said Jayarajan.