Kerala child's rape-murder: Acquittal raises questions about criminal justice system

Advocate Rajesh Menon, a senior lawyer who has also been advising the child’s family in the case, told TNM that in sensitive cases like these, especially when the POCSO ( Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act is involved, there are specific guidelines and standard operating procedures to be followed by the investigator. “But unfortunately, none of this is adhered to. It is mandatory for higher officials to monitor the investigation in such cases, but nothing of the sort happened here, allowing the investigating officer to go without accountability,” he said.

Rajesh further pointed out that in the Walayar double rape and murder also, the court pointed out the insufficiencies in the investigation, and the case was referred for a judicial enquiry and a de novo trial – a fresh trial from the beginning. “In this case also, if such a judicial enquiry comes, we will surely see many observations about the lackadaisical attitude of the investigating officer,” he added.

The point here is not whether we believe Arjun is guilty or not, because the trial court has already passed a verdict on that and the family has filed an appeal. What is significant is how the investigating officer did not ensure that there was no room for doubt in the procedure. It is the trial court’s critique of the investigation that leads one to ponder whether the accused was favoured by the investigator’s omissions.

It is to be noted here that both in the case of the child in Vandiperiyar, and the minor girls in Walayar , as well as cases like that of the lynching and murder of a young tribal man named Madhu (in which Rajesh was the prosecutor), lapses in investigation are constantly pointed out. In all these cases, the victims and their families are from marginalised backgrounds. Senior lawyer and rights activist Sandhya Raju said that when victims do not have financial, social, or political capital, investigating officers often adopt a hostile attitude.

“When the investigation starts on the wrong foot, there is no strong case against the accused. Everything is heavily dependent on the investigating officer and in most cases, officers try to settle the case by negotiating money, or by threatening the victims and families with consequences of prolonged litigation,” she said. Sandhya also pointed out that a lack of sufficient witness protection mechanisms also further exposes victims to violence and humiliation. “Though bodies like the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights are supposed to oversee the progress of cases involving minors, quite a lot are just let to slide,” she added.

Another important aspect of the Vandiperiyar case is that despite the child belonging to the SC community, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not invoked. The essence of the Act is that an offence must be committed by a person who does not belong to a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe against a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe with the knowledge that such person is a member of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

The child’s parents contended that the accused’s father had converted to Christianity before he met his wife, and their marriage was solemnised according to Christian rites, recorded in the Church register. They also produced a certificate from the Peerumedu Tahsildar which confirms that the accused is a Christian. However, the defense lawyer cited a series of documents including the accused’s school leaving certificate which says he is a Hindu Paraya (categorised as SC). The court did not go into the veracity of the accused’s caste but ruled that the SC/ST Act could not be invoked as there was nothing to prove that the accused raped and murdered the child because she was from the SC community.

“The preliminary investigating officer has not investigated the caste of the accused. In such a case, the court can do little. When the caste of the accused is disputed, the state should ideally challenge it before the SC/ST Board, but that has not happened here either,” Rajesh elaborated.

Therefore, though guidelines exist for investigating officers, the court’s criticism of the police in the judgement and an analysis of the procedural lapses in this case show how these guidelines mostly remain unfollowed. There is little fixing of accountability on investigating officers who slack at their work and this results in the denial of justice to victims in courts for lack of sufficient recorded evidence.

Police and courts must be held accountable

Advocate Adhithyan SK, Arjun’s lawyer in the Vandiperiyar case, told TNM that he does not believe his client was acquitted solely for the lack of scientific evidence. “The police sure have committed lapses as pointed out by the respected court, but Arjun was targeted. If we look at the circumstances of the case, there were many boys present at the time during which the crime happened, but Arjun was the only person who was not related to the victim, and it was perhaps easier to pin the blame on him,” he said.