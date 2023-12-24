Kerala Cabinet reshuffle: Ministers Ahamed Devarkovil and Antony Raju resign

Two ministers in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala - Ahamed Devarkovil and Antony Raju - submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, December 24. Two other Members of Legislative Assembly, KB Ganesh Kumar representing Kerala Congress (B) and Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Congress (S), will be sworn in as ministers after an oath-taking ceremony on December 29, said LDF convener EP Jayarajan. Their portfolios are yet to be decided.

While Ahamed Devarkovil who represents the Indian National League (INL) served as Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology in the Cabinet, Antony Raju from Janadhipathya Kerala Congress was the Minister of Transport. The reshuffle honours an agreement between LDF constituents during the Cabinet formation in 2021.

The reshuffle was supposed to happen in November and the delay is now attributed to the Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the Kerala government during which the Chief Minister and his council of ministers travelled through the state.