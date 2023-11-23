Kerala braces for heavy rainfall on Nov 23, 24, Orange warning in two districts

Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red warning in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday evening and an orange warning for Thursday. Further, orange warning is issued to Pathanamthitta and Idukki, for Thursday. A red warning indicates extremely heavy rainfall, which is greater than 204.4 mm, and an orange warning indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall, between 64.5 mm and 204.4 mm.

According to the met department, heavy rainfall is predicted over isolated places in Kerala on November 23 and 24. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph are also predicted in one or two places between November 22 and 24. Further, a yellow warning, indicating heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), has been issued to all other districts. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) warned the public to stay away from water bodies for any activities.