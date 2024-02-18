IT dept freezes Jai Hind account: Political vendetta over DK Shivakumar investment?

The Income Tax Department dealt a blow to Jaihind TV, the mouthpiece of the Congress party in Kerala, by freezing its bank accounts on February 17th, Saturday. The move, attributed to a purported mismatch in filing outstanding tax demands, has sparked allegations of political vendetta. BS Shiju, the Managing Director of Jaihind TV, told TNM that the freezing of accounts could be because of an investment made by Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and that the IT department action was vindictive.

BS Shiju told TNM, "The freezing of the bank accounts is related to a seven-year-old case concerning service tax arrears, which is currently being litigated in the High Court. Jai Hind TV's bank accounts were frozen, similar to those of All India Congress Committee and Youth Congress. Initially, HDFC Bank froze the accounts, followed by ICICI Bank." Despite possessing ample funds, critical payments failed due to the account freeze, prompting the channel to seek clarification from the banks.

Bank officials cited directives from Union government authorities as the rationale behind the freeze but provided scant details. Shiju explained, "Subsequently, we wrote a letter demanding the reason behind the action. Eventually, HDFC Bank provided a copy of the letter from the CGST department, which was cited as the reason for the freeze. ICICI Bank officials informed us that they were instructed not to provide a copy."