‘Investigation was one-sided’: Kerala court acquits accused in Riyas Moulavi murder case

"The prosecution has failed to substantiate the hostility of the accused towards the victim's community... the prosecution has failed to prove the precise motive of the accused to commit it," the verdict said.

The court also pointed out various other lapses by the police as well as the prosecution. "The failure of the investigating officers to investigate with respect to the contents and data of the above said phone materials cast serious doubt on the manner in which the investigation was started, conducted, and concluded," it added.

The court noted that the investigation officer failed to record the statement of the prime accused’s mother to ascertain her knowledge about his RSS affiliation. The court also pointed out the investigation officer’s failure in collecting fingerprints, DNA from the vehicle, clothes used by the accused that night of murder.

"Another failure of the investigating officers is that none of the persons residing in the homes of the three accused were questioned with respect to the allegedly seized items. There was no attempt to find any material connecting the incident from the houses of the three accused to their alleged fanatic affiliation to RSS," the verdict said.

The court concluded that the investigation was not up to the standard and one-sided. "So, the accused are entitled to the benefit of doubt," it said.

Special Public Prosecutor T Shajith expressed dismay and told the media, "It is a disappointment and it should not have happened this way. There was a lot of evidence, the first accused's DNA was proved, the second and third accused's phone tower location were inside the mosque. [I am] not sure what happened."