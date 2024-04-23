Interview: UDF’s lone woman candidate Ramya Haridas expects a second term in Parliament

You are the lone women candidate of the UDF in the state. The party faced criticism over not fielding more women candidates. The party’s spokesperson Shama Muhammad had also raised this issue. Did you ever discuss this with the party?

Did you know that it was Sonia Gandhi, a woman, who has served as the president of the All India Congress Committee for the longest time? There have been many long-term women presidents in Congress. Is this the case of other parties? This should also be discussed.

I would like to remind those who talk about women's representation only when it comes to candidates in an election that a lot of women have served as congress presidents. Congress made Indira Gandhi the first woman prime minister of India. Then, Congress introduced the three-tier Panchayati Raj system and ensured women's participation in it.

My stand is that women as well as youths should be considered more. I have been saying this to the party and the party is also considering this.

The Congress party fields Dalits in reserved seats. What do you think about Dalit participation in the party?

As per party bye laws, all sections of people should be included in every organisational level, starting from the booth committee. No one can violate that. So there is representation everywhere.

Many Dalits have been attracted to the BJP even though their ideology can't include Dalits. As a member of a party that you say has sufficient Dalit participation, what do you think about this?

When Congress gained independence, and Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly drafted the Indian constitution, it was said that anyone could believe and work for any political party. Not only that, anyone who adheres to constitutional values can live in this country, no matter whether you are a believer or a non-believer, political or apolitical. People have the right to work in any political party and to stay away from any political party, because India is an inclusive country.

Some people may want to leave a party, for the sake of their personal benefits. However, Congress is not worried about this.

The people of Alathur call you ‘Penagalutty’. Have you ever felt that this name is a barrier to a strong political image or that people are not taking you seriously?

I haven’t felt that. People from this constituency consider and treat me like their family member. If they like to call me that and it gives them happiness, I am also happy. I believe it will not make any barrier in my political journey.

In Kerala, the Congress and the CPI(M) are fighting against each other. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature has faced criticism from the Left. But nationally, you both are part of a single alliance. Do you think the INDIA alliance has created any confusion among the people?

It will not create any confusion. Congress is leading the INDIA alliance. It is the Congress, not the CPI(M), that decides where Rahul Gandhi should contest from. The Communist party is confined to Kerala, they can't do anything in Delhi, their only choice is to stand along with Congress. The voters also know this.