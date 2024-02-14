Institutional lethargy behind Kerala’s SC/ST students’ struggle for scholarship funds

“The academic allowance for the students is grossly inadequate. Most colleges and private hostels charge anywhere between Rs 6,500 and Rs 8,000. Even with the government providing hostel fees, students will have to pay the rest from their own pocket. We have also put forth a demand to the government to increase this amount,” said Manikandan C, acting chairperson of Adishakthi Summer School.

On average, 1.5 lakh SC students enrol per year in e-grantz, with Rs 280 crore allocated for their scholarship. In the case of ST students, 18,000-19,000 students enrol and Rs 35 crore is the allocation. The funds are allocated on an average calculation and any shortage accrued is rectified the next year.

The casteist notion of ‘everything is handed to you on a plate’

Activists say that though the government allocates money, the inordinate delay nullifies its intended effect. Geethanandan explained why this delay mainly affects Dalit and tribal students, though there are students from all communities availing scholarships. “SC/ST students are predominantly affected because coming from poorer economic backgrounds, they are completely dependent on this money for education. Others have families that either own land or property, or run some business from which they can spend the money, and later compensate when they receive the scholarship. But our students or their families do not have the means to do that,” he added.

For several students associated with AGMS and Adishakthi Summer School, the latter helps by crowdfunding money. “Several students are pushed to the verge of dropping out, but we somehow manage to get the funds to help them. It is not as if they don’t have any other expenses. Students have projects to do, books to buy, they have to move between college and hostel, in addition to other personal expenses. We collect money from people and distribute it to the students in need,” Manikandan said.

“You have no problem in life. The government pays money for your education. All you have to do is to stay in college, but you people can’t even do that,” is something Anjana (name changed) often hears. Hailing from Wayanad and belonging to the Paniya community that comes under ST category, she is a second-year graduate student in a private college in Ernakulam. Stating that she didn’t want to disclose her identity, she narrated how she was repeatedly mocked and insulted because of her socio-economic background.

“When I go to the mess, sometimes they mock me for eating ‘free food’ before serving me. But I will in fact pay the fee when I receive the scholarship, so how is it ‘free food’? Whenever I go to the college admin office or the ST department office, they say that my tuition fee is cleared but the other funds are not cleared. It has been close to 1.5 years since I received any scholarship money,” Anjana said.

Reshma, also from the Paniya community, has completed her Bachelor’s degree and is studying for her Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). “I haven’t received my scholarship funds since the third year of my UG course. Now, with B.Ed, we have to spend a lot of money on materials like chart paper, stationery, and books. I don’t have that much money, nor does my family. This is in addition to hostel fee, mess fee, and daily travel expenses. I am not sure how long I can survive here with no scholarship,” she said.

Arjun (name changed), a UG student from the Chakkiliya community that falls under SC category, said, “People in my college have this idea that my life is very easy because my education is funded by the government for as long as I study. But that comes from a place of hatred and casteism. The government gives us money because our lives are really difficult, and I came here to study solely trusting the scholarship. Now when the same government doesn’t provide the funds, it is like a betrayal,” he said.

Education is sole means of escape for the students

“With no parenting care or economic background, the last vehicle of escape for these students is education. But the whole mess that is happening in the e-grantz system is pushing them out and forcing them to return to the plantations and wage labour,” said C Subramanian, a social activist. He also said that neither the college nor the government has any clue about how to streamline the process and ensure that the students are not affected.

“Late payment of the hostel fees puts pressure on these students, which is actually an act of discrimination and a violation of human rights. It is not that the government doesn’t want to pay, because it has actually set aside the funds for scholarships. Though there have been delays previously, such a prolonged delay is new,” Geethanandan said.

However, according to a performance audit report from 2016 , instances of delay in the disbursement of financial assistance through e-grantz ranging up to six years have been noticed. It has also been recorded that several institutions failed to generate online statements for claiming academic allowance for their students.

When asked what steps have been taken to ensure that the institutions are working properly in this aspect, officials from both SC and ST directorates stated that periodic reminders are sent to the institutions and students are asked to keep a tab through the portal. Further, they stated that the one-time payment to students’ accounts will also streamline the process.

AK Vasu, a Dalit activist-writer, said, “The only area where there has been some upliftment for SC/ST students is education. There are some IAS, IPS, government officers, writers and others in the educational field. Except education, Dalits and tribals are backward in other socio-economic aspects, including owning land and property. And we got this education primarily because of scholarships. When this is also taken away from us or is delayed causing us to drop out from college, it further reduces our representation and pushes us backward, in addition to causing mental trauma” he said.