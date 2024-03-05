Indian national from Kerala killed in missile attack in Israel, two injured

Speaking to The Indian Express, a relative of the deceased said that Nibil had told his father about the tense situation in the region. “He said they were planning to move to another location. The missile attack happened later that evening,” he added.

The injured Keralities were identified as Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin. George, who suffered facial and body injuries, was taken to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva. Melvin, from Idukki district, received treatment at Ziv Hospital in Safed city, northern Israel.

The MDA said seven injured migrant workers were injured and were transported to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals via ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters. According to media reports, the attack was carried out by the Shia Hezbollah faction in Lebanon.