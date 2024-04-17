Kerala: Pro-Palestinian mural torn down by Australian tourists in Fort Kochi

In a brazen act of vandalism, two Australian tourists tore down a pro-Palestinian mural in Kerala’s Fort Kochi on Tuesday, April 16. The mural, which read ‘Silence is Violence, Stand up for Humanity’ was installed during the Cochin Carnival in December 2023. Upon seeing the mural being torn down, the youth in the vicinity confronted the women who allegedly claimed that they tore it down "for the Jewish people."

Based on a complaint from Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) area secretary Muhammed Azeem KS, Kerala police have registered a case against the tourists.

Visuals obtained from a CCTV camera in the vicinity shows one of the two women clicking a picture of the mural. Shortly after, the duo proceeds to tear down the mural. In the footage, one woman tears down the mural while the other woman captures the video on her mobile phone. After one person standing along the road questions the act, the footage shows a group of people joining him. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media. In the video, one of the tourists could be heard arguing with a person and stating that “You are promoting propaganda and lies.” She could also be heard saying, "You guys make tourist money. You guys make money off Jewish people. But there's no Jews here, isn't that funny? I did it for the Jewish people."

Kochi has a small Jewish population of 25 persons. Jews are believed to have come to the Kerala coast either to escape persecution or to establish trade links. Historians say that Jews were sighted on the Malabar Coast as early as 1167.