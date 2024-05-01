CBI opposes bail plea of eight students arrested for veterinary student's death in Kerala

The CBI probing the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year veterinary student in the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Kerala's Wayanad district, on Tuesday strongly opposed the bail plea filed by the eight students arrested in connection with the case.

Of the 18 students placed under judicial custody for over two months in connection with the case, eight approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail.

The CBI said the accused should not be granted bail as the case is serious, as they behaved in a very cruel manner.

The court, on its part, ruled out the demand of the petitioners seeking an urgent hearing of their plea.

Listing the case for the next hearing on May 10, the court directed the CBI to file a charge sheet in the case.

Sidharthan was found dead at his hotel room on February 18.

A huge furor had broken out after reports surfaced that Sidharthan was subjected to brutal assault by a group of students in the college, most of them belonging to the SFI, the student’s wing of the CPI-M.

So far, 18 accused persons (all students) have been arrested in connection with the case, while the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and the Assistant Warden of the institute have been placed under suspension.