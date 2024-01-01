Fort Kochi’s Cochin Carnival sees huge turnout, New Year welcomed in style

Fort Kochi welcomed the New Year by burning the ‘Pappanji’ at midnight in the presence of a large gathering of people from different parts of Kerala. The 38th edition of the famous Cochin Carnival ended on a high note with the participation of thousands of people.

Cochin Carnival, Kochi's biggest annual celebration, started on December 11 and ended with the burning of the Pappanji effigy as the clock struck 12 on December 31, marking the beginning of the new year. This year’s Pappanji was 80 feet tall, sporting a green and blue attire, and holding flowers in his hand. Burning the Pappanji symbolises the passing of a year and the beginning of a new year, a kind of fresh start.

During these festive weeks, Fort Kochi is decorated with lights of various colours. The place offers a peek into the hybrid history of Kochi and the mixture of different cultures that exist there.