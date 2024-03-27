ED registers money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter, her company

This issue was first raised last year by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the basis of a media report, which quoted an Income Tax Department officer as saying that "CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm Exalogic had received Rs 1.72 crore from the mining company CMRL, in which the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has around 13% stake".

Initially, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) defended the case both inside and outside the Assembly. They said that this was nothing but a political witch hunt. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) took up the probe last month, and has completed one round of probe by visiting the offices of CMRL and KSIDC and has taken statements from officials of both these firms.