CUSAT tragedy: Thousands gather at campus to pay last respects to students who died

One of her relatives said Sarah’s face was unrecognisable after the stampede. “We learnt about the incident around 7 pm from news channels. My son and daughter-in-law teach at CUSAT, so I called them immediately, but they did not know anything. Around 8.30 pm, I called them again, and they informed me it was our kid. My daughter-in-law was not able to identify Sarah because her face was unrecognisable. But the students confirmed it was her,” Sarah’s relative told the media.

Sarah’s funeral will be held on November 27 at the George’s Orthodox Church in Engapuzha. Her mortal remains will be shifted to Thamarassery and Alphonsa English Medium Senior Secondary School will conduct a public homage.

Athul, a native of Koothattukulam in Ernakulam, was a second-year Civil Engineering student at CUSAT. He was working earlier in a private company after completing a diploma from Polytechnic College. He quit his job and joined CUSAT after clearing the entrance two years ago. His mortal remains will be taken to his home around 2 pm and the funeral will be conducted in Vadakara St John’s church.

Ann was a second-year Civil Engineering student from North Paravur. She was an artist of a Latin Christian classical art form called Chavittu Nadakam. “Most of her characters in Chavittu Nadakam were princesses, and we called her the princess of the family,” one of her relatives said.

Ann followed in the footsteps of her father, Roy Georgekutty and began her career in Chavittu Nadakam in her childhood. According to media reports, Ann’s mother is currently in Italy, and her mortal remains will be shifted to the Paravur Taluk Hospital. The funeral will be held on November 28.