Congress's AK Antony says son and BJP leader Anil should lose LS polls

Do not make me talk about ‘children’, veteran Congress leader of Kerala AK Antony said on Tuesday, April 9, in an apparent reference to the defection of sons and daughters of prominent leaders in the party to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Taking questions on his son Anil Antony who had a year ago defected from the Congress to the BJP, Antony Senior said that he did not want to use a language about ‘children’ that was not a part of his culture and asked reporters not to force him to. He also said that Anil, who is contesting the Pathanamthitta constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, should be defeated by Congress candidate Anto Antony.

“He (Anil Antony) should lose, the Congress should win. There is no doubt that Anto will win with a big margin. Congress is my religion. Since the time I was a student leader, I have kept politics and personal life apart,” AK Antony said, adding that the ‘good times’ of the BJP are over.

Responding to the comments, Anil Antony said that his father had taught him a lot and was the person he was most close to, but added that whatever AK Antony has said since 2014 has been rejected by the people of India. “After 2014 [the year that the present BJP government led by Narendra Modi first came to power], has the Congress won any election? In the 2019 elections, they had lost so badly that they did not even qualify to have an Opposition Leader. Even in the state elections of 2016 and 2021, they lost pathetically. Nothing that these people said has come true in the last 10 years, so what is the use of them saying it over and over again,” Anil said.