Congress leader Shafi Parambil visits Sharjah to mobilise NRI voters

As Lok Sabha election campaigns pick momentum across India, Congress leader from Kerala Shafi Parambil visited Sharjah to mobilise non-resident voters. Shafi, the Congress’ candidate from Kerala's Vadakara, made a drop-in to campaign among the vast population of Non Resident Malayalis there. Quite a large number of them are expected to come to Kerala in time for the polls to cast their votes, and Shafi did not forget to click a selfie with them before returning.

Vadakara, Shafi's constituency located in the Kozhikode district, is among the most keenly watched of the 20 constituencies in Kerala, with the opposing Left Democratic Front (LDF) fielding one of their strongest leaders KK Shailaja to contest there. Shailaja, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, was one of the most popular ministers, handling the Health Department in the previous term of the LDF government, as she led the state in the face of the Nipah and Corona outbreaks. She was also the candidate who secured the highest majority of votes during the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

Both Shafi and Shailaja are current Members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly winning from Palakkad and Mattanur respectively in the 2021 elections. Shafi's victory was also a noted one, where he defeated E Sreedharan alias Metro Man, one of the most celebrated candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party. For the general election this year, the BJP is fielding Praful Krishna in Vadakara.

Kerala will go to poll on April 26, in a single phase.