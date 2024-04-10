Christian intellectuals say church screening ‘The Kerala Story’ parallel to Hitler era

Meanwhile, a group of Catholic scholars, including Dr. Kochurani Abraham, Fr Paul Thelakkat (former editor of Syro-Malabar Church’s mouthpiece Sathyadeepam), Dr Frazer Mascarenhas SJ (Former Principal, St. Xavier's College Mumbai), Adv Anastasia Gil (former Delhi Minorities Commission member) and advocate Mary Scaria SCJM, have issued a statement against the screening of 'The Kerala Story' by the Idukki diocese.

The statement highlights that the Idukki diocese screened the movie on the same day Pope Francis emphasised the need to support harmony between religions, ethnic groups, and cultures in the Vatican.

“That a Catholic Diocese has screened this film defies logic! First of all, the movie is clearly a propaganda film created to further the Hindutva narrative that is trying to destroy the secular nature of our country. Secondly, it is replete with lies, factual inaccuracies, and half-truths. Thirdly, and far more importantly, this is a film that goes against the teachings of the Church and the person and message of Jesus,” the statement reads.

The scholars have expressed regret that by screening the movie, the diocese is sowing seeds of hatred, intolerance, and prejudice among children, instead of promoting peace, compassion, and acceptance, which are core values of Christianity. The statement also criticised the Idukki Church for instilling negative emotions and discriminatory attitudes towards people of other faiths, failing to teach children about love and respect for all religions and cultures.

Comparing this to the time of Hitler’s rule in Nazi Germany, the statement said, “Like in the time of Hitler, there are always those in authority in the Churches who wish to kowtow towards those who have political power in order to keep their own ‘little empires’ safe.”