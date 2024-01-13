Books, friends, and food at Kozhikode beach: What makes the Kerala Lit Fest stand out

For a few days at the beginning of every year, the Kozhikode beach on the Malabar coast of Kerala undergoes a palpable metamorphosis. Colourful tents of varying sizes sprout across the golden sands, setting the stage for the annual Kerala Literature Festival (KLF). A sea of people stream in and out of venues, watching literary giants engage in passionate discussions on everything from literature and cinema to food, music, and politics. Young readers raise fiery questions to famed authors, sparking lively exchanges. Groups huddle on sandy sidewalks, dissecting poems and debating interpretations. Children scamper around, their laughter ringing high, while avid readers skim through the sun-kissed pages of the latest books on sale.

“Kerala has a literary festival every other week, but none of them has so far topped the popularity of KLF,” says Faisal Saleem, a 28-year-old Kannur native who has attended all six prior editions of the festival. “I attended the first edition of KLF in 2016 with my friends from college. That was our last year of college, and most of us went our different ways after that. But ever since, this has become a space for us to come together every year. It’s like an annual reunion at the beach for us, surrounded by the things we love the most — books, friends, food, and the sea,” he says.

Even the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, the organisation that conceptualised the literary fest in late 2015, had introduced the event as a cultural space for people to interact and come together. The very first edition of KLF – held from February 5 to 17, 2016 – was an instant success, with eminent speakers ranging from MT Vasudevan Nair and M Mukundan to Sarah Joseph and Girish Kasaravalli, besides thousands of literary lovers in attendance.

As Faisal points out, book and literary festivals are far from a rarity in Kerala, but KLF is arguably touted as the first to open up such a platform for people from all walks of life to take part in. And now in 2024, with its seventh edition underway from January 11 to 14, the festival is bigger than ever, with nearly half a million people estimated to be partaking in the event. More than 500 speakers, ranging from smaller Malayalam writers and filmmakers to personalities of international fame, are attending over 300 sessions this year, scheduled across four days in the seven venues at the Kozhikode beach. This is also the first KLF to be held after Kozhikode was declared India’s first ‘UNESCO City of Literature’, a tag that adds further charm to the city.