BJP won’t even finish second in any of 20 seats in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday made it clear that the BJP should forget about winning in Kerala as it will not even finish second in any of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

“It has been proved that Kerala is not a fertile ground for propagation of the Sangh Parivar ideology and it will continue to be like that, as we the CPI-M are determined to ensure that it remains like that,” said Vijayan while speaking to the media at Alappuzha.

Vijayan then turned to attack the Congress party and pointed out that the CPI-M’s poll manifesto clearly states that they will ensure that the controversial CAA, which places the Muslim community as second-class citizens, will be thrown out.

“Just look at the Congress manifesto, there is total silence on what they will do if they come to power with regards to the CAA. Is it not clear that they are hand in glove with the BJP with regards to the CAA,” asked Vijayan and pointed out that the floodgates in the Congress party are open and leaders in good numbers are marching towards the BJP.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 general elections, barring the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, the BJP-led NDA candidates in Kerala finished a distant third, managing a mere 15.64 per cent vote share.

While the Congress-led UDF which won 19 seats, secured a vote share of 47.48 per cent, the CPI-M-led Left Front which won just one seat, got 36.29 per cent votes.