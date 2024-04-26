BJP in Thrissur accused of resorting to ‘cash for vote’, collector orders inquiry

Amid allegations that workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distributed Rs 500 each to several voters in Kerala’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, District Collector V R Krishna Teja IAS, has directed the Town West Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.The order was reportedly issued on Thursday, April 25, a day before the polls in Kerala.

BJP’s candidate in Thrissur is actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, who is contesting against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K Muraleedharan and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s VS Sunilkumar. Speaking to media persons, Sunilkumar said he had lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India as well as the police regarding BJP’s alleged cash-for-vote scam.

As per reports, the alleged money distribution occurred in Sivaramapuram colony in Olari, where up to 121 voters reside. The BJP workers who were distributing the money reportedly left the colony after some residents noticed them and intervened.