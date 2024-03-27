BJP alleges Pinarayi’s speech foments religious discord, files complaint

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala State executive member K.K. Surendran filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a breach of Model Code of Conduct guidelines by using religion during the election campaign.

Surendran claimed that the Chief Minister’s speech in Mallapuram on March 25 against the Citizen Amendment Act fomented a Hindu-Muslim discord in the state.

In his letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Surendran alleged that the anti-CAA rally instilled fear and hatred in the Muslim community, particularly during Ramzan.

Quoting the Chief Minister, Surendran wrote in his letter, “Muslims are not treated as citizens, Muslims can no longer even apply for citizenship, their civil rights are denied.”

Finding fault with the statement, he said, “The Chief Minister made such a speech to stir up religious sentiments, incite riots, and gain political mileage.”

Surendran called for legal action against the Chief Minister and proposed a ban on his campaigning activities during the elections. He asserted that Vijayan's statements misrepresented facts and sought to foment Hindu-Muslim discord in the state.