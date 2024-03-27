BJP alleges Pinarayi’s speech foments religious discord, files complaint

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala State executive member K.K. Surendran filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a breach of Model Code of Conduct guidelines by using religion during the election campaign.
Surendran claimed that the Chief Minister’s speech in Mallapuram on March 25 against the Citizen Amendment Act fomented a Hindu-Muslim discord in the state.
In his letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Surendran alleged that the anti-CAA rally instilled fear and hatred in the Muslim community, particularly during Ramzan.
Quoting the Chief Minister, Surendran wrote in his letter, “Muslims are not treated as citizens, Muslims can no longer even apply for citizenship, their civil rights are denied.”
Finding fault with the statement, he said, “The Chief Minister made such a speech to stir up religious sentiments, incite riots, and gain political mileage.”
Surendran called for legal action against the Chief Minister and proposed a ban on his campaigning activities during the elections. He asserted that Vijayan's statements misrepresented facts and sought to foment Hindu-Muslim discord in the state.
On March 25, speaking during the anti-CAA protest, Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of not only considering Muslims as second class citizens, but also advocating for their expulsion from the country by implementing the CAA.
Slamming the Sangh parivar, he asked whether they would renounce the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ as it was framed by Azeemulla Khan, according to him.
“In some programs , Sangh Parivar people come and ask to shout the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai, who made this slogan. Is it a Sangh Parivar person? His name is Azeemulla Khan. He doesn’t belong to Sangh Parivar. Azeemulla Khan was the prime minister to Maratha Peshwa Nana Saheb in the 19th century. I am not sure whether they will decide tomorrow not to use the Bharat Mata Ki Jai as it was termed by a Muslim,’’ CM had said.
In the meeting the Chief Minister reiterated that CAA will not be implemented in Kerala.