Behind Syro Malabar Church schism, a raging battle between conservatives and progressives

Kerala's Syro Malabar Catholic Church stands precariously at the crossroads of history. For over six years now, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese under the Syro Malabar Church has been rocked by a series of controversies. The latest among them, which has seen a majority of the diocese’s priests organise against the Church leadership, is the battle over enforcing uniformity in Mass practices. The raging controversy has ignited speculation that the Church in Kerala is poised for another Reformation.

Headquartered in Kerala, the Syro Malabar Church is the second largest Eastern Catholic Church under the Pope in Rome. According to tradition, the church traces its roots to St Thomas, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, giving it the alias St Thomas Christians. Conflicts that are several centuries old, such as the Latinisation of the Eastern churches under the influence of the western Roman Catholic Church, form the basis of the present day strife.

The dispute is over two practices of celebrating the Holy Mass — one, called ad orientem, has the priest facing eastwards towards the altar, while the other, called versus populum, has the priest facing the people. In August 2021, the Syro Malabar Synod of Bishops decreed that the ad orientem tradition be followed uniformly across all dioceses. Several sections of the church, most prominent among them being a majority of the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, voiced strong opposition and advocated for versus populum.