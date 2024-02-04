After Chullikad, Thampi criticises Kerala Sahitya Akademi for poor treatment of writers

A day after Malayalam poet and orator Balachandran Chullikad made clear his resentment of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi's neglect of writers, he said that he did not want any compensation for it. The problem he was trying to raise was bigger than that, he said on Sunday, February 4.

Chullikad was replying to Akademi president and renowned writer K Satchidanandan’s response on February 3 that steps were taken to resolve the issue. Chullikad’s public outcry over the remuneration – so markedly low that it could not cover his travel expenses to reach the venue – to attend the International Literature Festival of the Akademi appeared as a note on February 3. Later in the day, veteran writer and lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi joined Chullikad in condemning the Akademi’s poor treatment of writers.

The same day, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian echoed Satchidanandan’s statement. However, Chullikad said on February 4 that getting compensated was not the intent of his revelation.



Balachandran Chullikad's note on Sunday, rejecting the compensation: