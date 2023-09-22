Actor Suresh Gopi is new president of Satyajit Ray Film Institute

Malayalam actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has been nominated as the president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. The BJP member has also been nominated as the chairman of the institute’s governing council. The actor-politician will hold the position for three years.

The news was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday, September 21. He wrote , “Many congratulations to veteran film actor @TheSureshGopi ji on being nominated the President of the @srfti_official society & chairman of the governing council of @srfti_official for a period of 3 years.”

The Minister added that Suresh Gopi’s “vast experience and cinematic brilliance” will enrich the institute and wished him a “fruitful tenure”.