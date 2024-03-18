Abhimanyu murder case: Prosecution submits copies of 11 missing documents

After 11 documents pertaining to the murder of Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu M went missing from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, the prosecution has submitted the certified copies of all the missing documents.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, while hearing the Abhimanyu murder case on Thursday, March 18, observed there was nothing new in documents going missing from courts. According to reports, the eleven crucial documents such as a 5,000-page chargesheet, post-mortem certificate, wound certificate, and statements of the accused and witnesses went missing in January 2019.

That these documents had gone missing became public knowledge only when the Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday, March 6, asked advocates to raise objections before March 17. The Kerala High Court asked the prosecution to submit the documents on March 7.