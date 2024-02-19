10-month-old falls during Kerala temple ritual, performer booked

The Kerala police registered a case against the person, who performed the Thookku Vazhipadu ritual in Kerala temple, after a ten-month-old baby fell from his hand while performing the ritual. Sanu, a native of Adoor, and one of the performers of the ritual, was booked under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred in Ezhamkulam Devi temple in Pathanamthitta district on the night of February 17. The chairman of the Kerala State Child Rights Commission on Sunday, February 18, directed the District Child Protection Committee to take action against those responsible for the incident.

The child fell from a height of ten feet and suffered a hand fracture. The parents of the child, a baby boy, are from Pathanapuram. The temple authorities said the child slipped from the hand of the performer accidentally.