Yediyurappa says BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka not limited to LS polls

The former Karnataka Chief Minister was campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara in Davanagere.
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, April 16, said that the party's alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) will continue even after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara in Davanagere, Yediturappa said that the BJP will fight all upcoming elections together with the JD(S).

He added that discussions regarding this have been conducted between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda.

Yediyurappa also said the guarantees mentioned in the Congress manifesto will not help the party in front of the Narendra Modi wave sweeping the nation in the upcoming polls.

