Yediyurappa says BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka not limited to LS polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, April 16, said that the party's alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) will continue even after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara in Davanagere, Yediturappa said that the BJP will fight all upcoming elections together with the JD(S).