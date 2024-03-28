Yediyurappa denies Union Min Pralhad Joshi played role in his ouster as CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has denied that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had any role in his ouster from the CM post.
Yediyurappa who made the statement on Wednesday, March 27, was responding to allegations by Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar that Pralhad Joshi was behind the BJP’s move to ask Yediyurappa to step down in 2021.
Yediyurappa emphasised that there is no dissent within the Karnataka BJP. “There were differences of opinion in Davanagere. I have gone there and resolved the issue. There was opposition to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP’s candidate for Belagavi, but now it has been quelled,” he said.
Yediyurappa also responded to former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa’s declaration that he would contest as an independent candidate against the BJP in Shivamogga. “I am in discussion with him, and everything will be alright soon,” he said.
He also acknowledged former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as a significant force. “He will come for the election campaigning with us, and we will benefit from this. The Congress is a sinking ship. No one will wish to board that ship. If someone is still joining the Congress, I wish them luck,” he said.
Yediyurappa added that the BJP tickets have been finalised for all other seats. “There is an anti-Congress wave in the state, and BJP will win all 28 MP seats,” he also said.