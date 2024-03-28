Yediyurappa denies Union Min Pralhad Joshi played role in his ouster as CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has denied that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had any role in his ouster from the CM post.

Yediyurappa who made the statement on Wednesday, March 27, was responding to allegations by Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar that Pralhad Joshi was behind the BJP’s move to ask Yediyurappa to step down in 2021.

Yediyurappa emphasised that there is no dissent within the Karnataka BJP. “There were differences of opinion in Davanagere. I have gone there and resolved the issue. There was opposition to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP’s candidate for Belagavi, but now it has been quelled,” he said.