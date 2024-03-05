'Will quit politics if bribery allegations are proven correct': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai had announced in their budgets that they would give Rs 5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project. "But till today, not a single rupee has been released," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that "irrespective of the Union government's non-cooperation, we will pay the contractors' money in phases".

The BJP has targetted CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress-led state government after State Contractors' Association President Kempanna alleged that "40% commission was sought" to clear pending bills. However, Kempanna later withdrew all allegations.

Earlier, the Congress had made the "40% commission" charges against the BJP as one of its main issues in the state Assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, President of the Contractors Association, Kempanna and others were also present during the event.

Shivakumar called upon the contractors to stay away from politics and politicians. Speaking at the convention, he said, "Keep away from politicians irrespective of which party is in power. I am aware that some politicians are harassing the contractors. We will be in power for the next 9 years and we will address all your concerns.

"It is not possible to run a government without contractors. We run the government and you run the projects. Both are public work, and you are part of the nation-building exercise," he added.

The Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister further said, "We have ear-marked about Rs 1.20 lakh crore for developmental works this year. Of the 3.71 lakh crore budget, about Rs 50,000 crore will go to the guarantee schemes. We have released funds for developmental projects so that contractors can execute them."