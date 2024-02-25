‘We will survive if Constitution is protected’: CM Siddaramaiah at awareness campaign

In a call to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, February 24 urged citizens to not tolerate any attempts of defamation against the country’s foundational document. Speaking at the two-day Constitution and National Unity Convention 2024 held in Bengaluru by the government to mark the 75th anniversary of India adopting its Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, “It is the responsibility of every government to eradicate inequality in the country. Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, understood what was needed for the country.”

“We will all survive if the Constitution is protected. Otherwise, we will be in danger,” he said, adding that the Constitution will succeed if it is in the hands of those who are in favour of the Constitution.