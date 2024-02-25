‘We will survive if Constitution is protected’: CM Siddaramaiah at awareness campaign

In a call to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, February 24 urged citizens to not tolerate any attempts of defamation against the country’s foundational document. Speaking at the two-day Constitution and National Unity Convention 2024 held in Bengaluru by the government to mark the 75th anniversary of India adopting its Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, “It is the responsibility of every government to eradicate inequality in the country. Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, understood what was needed for the country.”
“We will all survive if the Constitution is protected. Otherwise, we will be in danger,” he said, adding that the Constitution will succeed if it is in the hands of those who are in favour of the Constitution.
During the event, Siddaramaiah unveiled a commemorative special cover alongside the Chief Post Master General, symbolising 75 years of constitutional legacy. Basavaraj Horatti, chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, led attendees in reciting the Preamble, reinforcing the commitment to constitutional ideals.
Addressing the event, Justice Gopala Gowda issued a warning regarding the precarious state of the nation, stressing the critical importance of safeguarding and upholding the Constitution. He said that the Constitution, which underwent rigorous deliberation spanning approximately 232 days in parliamentary and assembly sessions, holds binding authority over all citizens, including the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice of India. He said, “It has to be preserved and protected.”
The Constitution awareness campaign was launched by the Karnataka government on January 26 to make citizens aware of their rights, responsibilities, and duties to commemorate 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The campaign travelled through all 31 districts, informing people about the significance and indispensability of the Constitution.
Highlighting the state government's efforts to bolster constitutional awareness, HC Mahadevappa, Karnataka's Minister of Social Welfare, said that the month-long initiative encompasses 1,025 special events across 5,600 gram panchayats. The Constitution awareness campaign included a widespread awareness march spanning all districts, featuring 50 tableaux showcasing constitutional themes tailored to local contexts.